Breaking News: Pro-Maduro supporters rally in his support
While the military clashed with opposition supporters, Juan Guaido has called on the armed forces to support him in ending what he describes as Nicolas Maduro's 'usurpation'. He addressed the public several times on Tuesday, flanked by men in military uniform, and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who is supposed to be under house arrest. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Venezuela #Guaido #Maduro
April 30, 2019
