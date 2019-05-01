POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Paul Dobson on Venezuela coup bid
At least 69 people were injured in Caracas during clashes between demonstrators and security forces in a coup bid by small faction of Venezuelan army. Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has denied there was a military coup attempt underway to oust President Nicolas Maduro and accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of operating under orders from Washington. Guaido called for a military uprising and armed factions exchanged gunfire outside a Caracas air base on Tuesday, although the incident fizzled out and did not appear to be part of an immediate attempt by the opposition to take power through military force. #Venezuela #coup #VenezuelaCoup
May 1, 2019
