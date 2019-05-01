World Share

Breaking News: Venezuelan politicians criticised over violence

Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for more protests on Wednesday. Earlier he addressed the public, flanked by men in military uniform, and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who appears to have broken house arrest to join him. It comes after a day of protests when world leaders are calling for calm in Venezuela where violence has escalated between security forces and opposition supporters. Juan Carlos Lamas reports. #Venezuela #coup #VenezuelaCoup