Caster Semenya Viaaf: Semenya's case could be landmark for athletics
02:25
World
One of the most significant cases in sport comes to a close on Wednesday. The competitive future of the two-time Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya is on the line. The South African athlete is in a legal battle with the governing body of athletics for her right to compete as a woman. In the next few hours, the Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to make a ruling. Robin Adams reports. #CasterSemenya #Semenya #athletics
May 1, 2019
