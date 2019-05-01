TRT Jazz Orchestra | Music | Showcase

World Share

TRT Jazz Orchestra

"Jazz is not just music, it's a way of life. It is a way of being. A way of thinking." Those are the words of the jazz legend. Nina Simone. Eight years ago, UNESCO recognised 'jazz' as written into the human story, and something that united, all walks of life. And so, they declared April the 30th 'International jazz day' Marking that day here in Istanbul is the TRT's Jazz Orchestra. With their old-school feel, the orchestra is hoping to capture the hearts and ears of a whole new generation. Showcase's Aadel Haleem explains. Ferit Odman, Jazz Drummer 03:32 #Jazz #TRT #Showcase