POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, China confirm progress in tariff negotiations | Money Talks
02:36
BizTech
US, China confirm progress in tariff negotiations | Money Talks
The latest round of trade talks between the US and China have wrapped up in Beijing. That's after the White House increased pressure to reach a deal with the world's second-largest economy in the next two weeks. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says discussions have been productive. Beijing plans to remove limits on ownership in local banks and size requirements for foreign companies that operate in China. #Tariffs #TradeTalks #ChinaUS
May 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?