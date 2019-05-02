BizTech Share

US, China confirm progress in tariff negotiations | Money Talks

The latest round of trade talks between the US and China have wrapped up in Beijing. That's after the White House increased pressure to reach a deal with the world's second-largest economy in the next two weeks. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says discussions have been productive. Beijing plans to remove limits on ownership in local banks and size requirements for foreign companies that operate in China. #Tariffs #TradeTalks #ChinaUS