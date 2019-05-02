POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran Sanctions: Turkey tries to counter effects of restrictions
02:13
World
Iran Sanctions: Turkey tries to counter effects of restrictions
A US waiver on countries buying oil from Iran has expired. From Thursday, any that to do so face the possibility of American sanctions. The waiver was for six months, during which China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey were among Iran's biggest customers. Our Diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports on Ankara's relationship with Tehran, and how oil is one part of the diplomatic equation. #IranSanctions #Iran #sanctions
May 2, 2019
