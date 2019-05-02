POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: West Bank residents defy Israeli settlers
Israel-Palestine Tensions: West Bank residents defy Israeli settlers
Benjamin Netanyahu has been sworn in for a fifth term as Israel's Prime Minister. As he continues negotiations to formalise a coalition, Palestinians face the continuing prospect of being displaced. One of Netanyahu's election promises was to formally annex Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, settlements which are illegal under international law. Shoaib Hasan reports on a woman who knows she and her family may soon lose their home. #PalestineIsrael #Palestine #Israel
May 2, 2019
