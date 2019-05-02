World Share

Caster Semenya loses court appeal on testosterone rules – Beyond The Game

It's a landmark decision that could have ramifications across the world. Caster Semenya has lost her appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It means that she will effectively have to dope to lower her testosterone levels to create a level playing field for other athletes. It opens a debate about gender politics, human rights and what right an athletics association has to control a woman's body. #CasterSemenya #Court of Arbitration for Sport #IAAF #Gender Equality #Hyperandrogenism