Theresa May sacks defence chief over security leak | Money Talks
06:45
BizTech
The UK has reportedly allowed the Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, to help build its 5G network, despite warnings from the US that Beijing could use the infrastracture to spy. 5G promises much faster mobile data speeds, wider coverage and more stable connections, but Huawei is fast becoming a pariah in the race to build the network. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Martin Jacques joined us from London. He's a senior fellow in Politics and International Studies at Cambridge University, and the author of 'When China Rules the World'. #May #Huawei #Spy
May 3, 2019
