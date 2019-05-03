POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: Military chief peldges loyalty to Maduro
The head of Venezuela's military has publicly pledged loyalty to Nicolas Maduro. In many ways, the power struggle in the Latin American country mirrors the recent crises in Algeria and Sudan - a president who's not universally popular, facing huge public demonstrations, but hanging on to power. The leaders of the two African nations eventually departed when the military withdrew its support. In Venezuela, facing opposition calls for a series of labour strikes, Maduro's challenge continues. Liz Maddock reports. #Venezuela, #Maduro, #SouthAmerica
May 3, 2019
