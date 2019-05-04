POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct: Faith-Based Attacks and Their Effects on Worshippers
07:14
World
DC Direct: Faith-Based Attacks and Their Effects on Worshippers
Attacks on places of worship around the world are becoming more frequent in the news. But how much of an effect is this having on worshippers, and does it prevent them from praying in their places of worship? Tune into DC Direct as we talk about the effect of faith-based attacks on worshippers with Jane Kanyinda, Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld, and Professor Ahmet Aydilek. #DCdirect #worshippers #Islam
May 4, 2019
