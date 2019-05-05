World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel PM orders strikes on Gaza 'terrorists'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he's ordered "massive" strikes on the Gaza Strip from warplanes and gunboats. He's also ordered reinforcements at the border. An upsurge in violence there, has killed ten Palestinians and three Israelis since Saturday morning. Dozens of rockets have been fired into southern Israel. Jacob Brown has more. #PalestineIsrael #IsraelPalestine #Israel