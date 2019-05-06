POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lufthansa's Q1 losses balloon to $383M | Money Talks
05:38
BizTech
Lufthansa's Q1 losses balloon to $383M | Money Talks
The corporate earnings season hasn't been kind to airlines, which hit financial turbulence in the first quarter. Fuel costs soared and a slowing global economy dampened demand. But with passenger numbers expected to double to 8-point-2 billion people a year by 2037, airlines have a golden opportunity to reap the rewards as more people take to the skies. We got more on this now from Madhu Unnikrishnan in San Francisco. He's the editor of the leading industry publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #Lufthansa #Fuel #Earnings
May 6, 2019
