Beyond Meat's shares jumped 163% on their debut | Money Talks
01:27
BizTech
Beyond Meat has become the first publicly listed meat substitute company - and investors were clearly craving a bite. The IPO has become one of the most successful in the US in nearly a decade.. with the firm's stock more than doubling during its debut on Thursday. The Los Angeles- based company counts big names - including actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates - among its investors. #listing #BeyondMeat #IPO
May 6, 2019
