World powers staking claim to Arctic wealth | Money Talks

BizTech
Top diplomats from the US, Russia and other Arctic nations are holding a meeting of the Arctic Council in Finland this week to discuss policies for the region. Earth's northern cap is thawing at twice the rate that researchers had previously predicted, and many say the polar region could have ice-free summers in 20 years. That would wreak havoc on coastal communities around the world, but it would also unlock vast stores of wealth that had previously been difficult to reach. For more on the story, Lars Kullerud spoke to us from Arendal in Norway. He's President of the University of the Arctic. #Arctic #WorldPowers #Minerals
May 6, 2019
