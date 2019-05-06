POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, China trade war cutting farmer profits | Money Talks
US, China trade war cutting farmer profits | Money Talks
The personal income of American farmers has fallen to a three-year low amid the ongoing trade war with China. US trade officials say progress is being made, but they warn Washington may walk away from negotiations if certain demands aren't met. Tariffs have impacted a number of major American industries. But, as William Denselow reports from Kansas, some of those affected want the US to stay the course. #TradeWar #USChina #TradeTalks
May 6, 2019
