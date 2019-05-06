POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa holds its 6th national elections on May 8
07:34
BizTech
South Africa holds its 6th national elections on May 8
The economy will be uppermost in South African's minds when the vote on Wednesday in Parliamentary elections. It is only set to grow 0.8% this year and 2019 follows years of poor performance under former President Jacob Zuma. Corruption was rife under Zuma but new leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, has vowed to clamp down on it even if it implicates people in his own party. The ANC is facing challenges from the centrist Democratic Alliance and the radical far left, Economic Freedom Fighters. TRT World's Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SAelections #EFF #ANC
May 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?