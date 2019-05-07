World Share

Peter Stamm | In Conversation | Showcase

He worked with figures as an accountant. Then he studied the human mind. And later took to words. Therefore, it is no surprise that Peter Stamm, who followed in his father's footsteps, has a reputation of being a writer of acute psychological perception. The Swiss author who not only enjoys commercial success but also critical acclaim worldwide sat down with Showcase's Sharaz Ali in Istanbul and the two talked about everything from his first book to his writing routine, and how he thinks books resemble soups. #PeterStamm #Literature #Showcase