Washington Plan to Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Group
02:39
World
Washington Plan to Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Group
The Muslim Brotherhood have more than a million members around the world, but some consider them terrorists. Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fateh el Sisi, Washington announced plans it wants to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization. But do the Muslim Brotherhood really pose a threat? Hyder Abbasi reports. #MuslimBrotherhood #Trump #Sisi
May 7, 2019
