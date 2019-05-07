POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Millions Prepare to Vote in South Africa’s Election
05:31
World
Millions Prepare to Vote in South Africa’s Election
25 years ago South Africa held its first free election since the fall of the apartheid regime. Since then the ruling African National Party has dominated. Polls suggest they will win once more, but the margin of victory may not be as big as it once was. Corruption scandals have tarnished the party’s reputation, crime and poverty is on the rise, and it’s all happened under the watchful eye of the ANC. Ben Said reports from South Africa. #SouthAfrica #election #SouthAfricaElection
May 7, 2019
