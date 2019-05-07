POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand’s New King
Thailand’s New King
Thailand had its first coronation in nearly 70 years. The three day spectacle cost more than 30 million dollars and was attended by hundreds of thousands. The newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited the throne after his father died in 2016, but delayed the coronation in order to mourn. Now, more than two years later, he’s been formally crowned, but his coronation comes at a difficult time for Thailand. The country just held its first election since a military coup in 2014, but no winner has been declared. So, what could the king’s coronation mean for Thailand? Guest: Thitinan Pongsudhirak Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies #Thailand #Elections #NewKing
May 7, 2019
