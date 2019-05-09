World Share

South Africa Decides | Blacklisting the Muslim Brotherhood | Thailand’s New King

South Africans get ready for the polls. Will the ruling African National Congress retain its dominance? Or will a series of corruption scandals weaken their mandate? Also, Washington is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. But are they really a threat? And Thailand crowns a new king for the first time in nearly 70 years. Can he bring a peaceful transfer of power after a disputed election? #TheNewsmakers #SouthAfrica #MuslimBrotherhood