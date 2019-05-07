What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Social media not bad for teens / Georgia Sisters leave Georgia / The Streaming Music Biz – NewsFeed

- Huge new study says, despite what we have been told, social media has a ‘trivial’ effect on a teenagers happiness - Two sisters who fled Saudi Arabia and hid in Georgia have been given Georgian passports. They are now on their way to ‘safety’ - How has music streaming changed then music business? Loads. And its making billions of dollars for artists #socialmedia #saudisisters #musicstreaming #NewsFeed