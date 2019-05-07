Japanese back at their desks after 10-day break | Money Talks

BizTech Share

People in Japan have returned to work after a rare, long public holiday, which saw the start of a new era as Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne. The government had hoped the 10-day break would stimulate the economy, in a country where people are used to working long hours. But the jury's still out on whether the plan has worked, as Mayu Yoshida reports from Tokyo. #Work #GoldenWeek #Holiday