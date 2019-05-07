Finance chiefs meet in Paris for global debt forum | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Sustainable Debt for Sustainable Growth'. That's the theme of a high-level conference in Paris that's brought together dozens of finance ministers and central bank governors, as well as the head of the International Monetary Fund. The world's debt is hovering at record levels - in both developed and emerging market economies. Last year, it hit more than $240 trillion or about triple the size of the global economy. We discussed the story with TRT World's Editor at Large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Debt #IMF #SustainableGrowth
May 7, 2019
