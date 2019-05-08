POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Sudan’s Revolution Over? | Gaza Violence | Libya’s Divided Allies
51:57
World
Is Sudan’s Revolution Over? | Gaza Violence | Libya’s Divided Allies
Sudan’s military has rejected a draft resolution from opposition groups, and instead proposed its own. Could this mark an end to protesters’ hopes for civilian rule? There might be a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the campaign is not over. And France backtracks from its support of Libyan rebel General Khalifa Haftar. Did Paris bow to pressure from Rome? #SudanProtest #Sudan #Israel #Hamas #Libya
May 8, 2019
