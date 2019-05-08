POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Refugees in Turkey receive vocational training
01:51
World
The War in Syria: Refugees in Turkey receive vocational training
Millions of people have fled Syria since the start of the war there eight years ago. And more than 800-thousand Syrians between the ages of fifteen to twenty-four are currently living in Turkey. Ankara and the International Labour Organization are running the EU funded "Opportunities for Lives project" to address the challenges they're facing here. Hasan Abdullah reports. #Syria, #Turkey, #Refugee
May 8, 2019
