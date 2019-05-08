POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Baha Yetkin: The Sound of Oud | Music | Showcase
09:53
World
Baha Yetkin: The Sound of Oud | Music | Showcase
Baha Yetkin is best described as a 'Turkish master of the oud' Called the king of instruments, it's thought to date back to 3000 BC, making it one of the oldest ever created. And when played by the learned hands of Yetkin, the oud which has travelled throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia easily captivate listeners with its mystical, ethereal sound. Baha Yetkin, Musician 00:55 #Oud #Music #Showcase
May 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?