What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

What Is the Future of Sudan’s Revolution ?

A Sudanese protester, who was jailed last month, explains why he doesn’t trust the country’s transitional military power. And one of Omar al Bashir’s former aides, admits he never even voted for the ousted president. Guests: Rabie Abdul Atti Obeid Former senior official with Sudan's National Congress Party Khalid Omer Yousif Secretary General of the Sudanese Congress Party Hamid Murtada Protester #SudanProtest #Sudan #SudanUprising