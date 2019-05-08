POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What Is the Future of Sudan’s Revolution ?
15:07
World
What Is the Future of Sudan’s Revolution ?
A Sudanese protester, who was jailed last month, explains why he doesn’t trust the country’s transitional military power. And one of Omar al Bashir’s former aides, admits he never even voted for the ousted president. Guests: Rabie Abdul Atti Obeid Former senior official with Sudan's National Congress Party Khalid Omer Yousif Secretary General of the Sudanese Congress Party Hamid Murtada Protester #SudanProtest #Sudan #SudanUprising
May 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?