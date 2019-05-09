The Return of Rammstein | Music | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German industrial metal band Rammstein's mix of heavy guitar riffs, electronica samples and insane drumlines have garnered them a hoard of head-banging fans across the globe. The band which has never failed to create huge excitement and its fair share of controversy has kept silent for ten years, following their last album Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da. But now they're back and louder than ever. #Rammstein #Music #Showcase
May 9, 2019
