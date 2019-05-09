World Share

Iraq’s Repatriation Plan

Daesh is one of the most savage terror groups to have existed in recent years. They murdered, raped and tortured in their efforts to create a so-called caliphate across Iraq and Syria. They've now lost all their former territory. But what happens to the hundreds of thousands that lived under their rule? Baghdad’s plan is to detain them all in internment camps. Human Rights Watch says that proposal violates international law. But Iraq's government cites security concerns, and says it's for the safety of their own citizens. Humanitarian groups don't agree. They say, by isolating the families of Daesh fighters, Iraq risks further radicalising an entire generation. Denee Savoia has more. #Iraq #repatriation #repatriationplan