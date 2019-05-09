POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq’s Repatriation Plan
03:50
World
Iraq’s Repatriation Plan
Daesh is one of the most savage terror groups to have existed in recent years. They murdered, raped and tortured in their efforts to create a so-called caliphate across Iraq and Syria. They've now lost all their former territory. But what happens to the hundreds of thousands that lived under their rule? Baghdad’s plan is to detain them all in internment camps. Human Rights Watch says that proposal violates international law. But Iraq's government cites security concerns, and says it's for the safety of their own citizens. Humanitarian groups don't agree. They say, by isolating the families of Daesh fighters, Iraq risks further radicalising an entire generation. Denee Savoia has more. #Iraq #repatriation #repatriationplan
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?