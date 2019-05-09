POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did International Pressure Force Myanmar to Release Two Reuters Journalists?
Did International Pressure Force Myanmar to Release Two Reuters Journalists?
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free after more than 500 days behind bars. The two Reuters journalists were investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims during an army crackdown in Rakhine State. They were then arrested and sentenced to seven years in jail for violating the country’s Official Secrets Act. Their incarceration led to an international outcry. Did that pressure lead to their release? Guests: Nyo Ohn Myint Former member of Myanmar's National League for Democracy Ro Nay San Lwin Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Thomas Melia Washington Director of PEN America #Myanmar #Journalists #Reuters
May 9, 2019
