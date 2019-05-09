POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq’s Isolation Camp | Journalists Freed in Myanmar | DRC’s Deadly Virus
52:12
World
Iraq’s Isolation Camp | Journalists Freed in Myanmar | DRC’s Deadly Virus
They once lived under Daesh in Syria. Now thousands could be sent home only to be held in a mass detention camp. Is it for their own safety? Or do they themselves pose a threat? Also, Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists. Has the country taken a step towards democracy? And the death toll from the DRC's Ebola outbreak rises above one thousand. What's being done to stop the rapid spread of the deadly virus? #TheNewsmakers #Iraq #Myanmar
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?