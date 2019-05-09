POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Meghan does mums proud / Danny Baker /Anti Vax teen gets pox / Whale psychiatrist – Newsfeed
Meghan does mums proud / Danny Baker /Anti Vax teen gets pox / Whale psychiatrist – Newsfeed
- Meghan had a baby and when she showed him off, and her post-partum baby bump, the internet fell more in love with her - A radio host called Danny Baker fired for racist tweet - Kid who sued to avoid vaccine against chicken pox gets...chicken pox! - White whale. From Russian spy to Russian psychiatrist. A masterclass in Russian trolling #MeghanAndHarry #DanyBaker #chickenpox
May 9, 2019
