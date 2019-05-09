POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-China talks continue despite Trump's threat | Money Talks
06:07
BizTech
US-China talks continue despite Trump's threat | Money Talks
Global stock markets are in turmoil as investors brace for another round of tit-for-tat tariffs between the world's two largest economies. US President Donald Trump has accused Beijing of breaking a draft deal. Chinese officials are now in Washington for last-ditch negotiations to avert an all-out trade war. But as Mobin Nasir reports, a quick truce between the two sides seems unlikely. We discussed the story with TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris. #TradeWar #Tariffs #Trump
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?