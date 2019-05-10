Finkelstein: In and Out of Warhol's Orbit | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

New York in the nineteen sixties was a time of untamed expression and experimentation when Andy Warhol and the rest of his pop art scene celebrities ruled the city. In 1964 Warhol opened the Silver Factory, a hub of creativity that was shrouded in mystery. Photographer Nat Finkelstein spent years photographing what happened in there, and now an exhibition of his photographs is lifting the lid on a never-before-seen side of the infamous factory. Showcase's Miranda Atty tells us what he found. #AndyWarhol #Finkelstein #Showcase