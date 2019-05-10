BizTech Share

Huawei: Should the West trust Chinese technology?

Joining us at the Roundtable today is Humphrey Hawxley, author of Asian Waters and former BBC foreign correspondent, Dr Tim Stevens lecturer in global security at King’s College London, Mary-Ann Russon technology journalist and joining us from Taiwan is Ross Darrell Feingold,an Asia political risk analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #China #Huawei #security #intelligence #west #Asia #technology #data #espionage #government #Washington #Beijing #telecoms