POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul’s Race for Mayor
19:10
World
Istanbul’s Race for Mayor
Senior officials from Turkey's ruling AK Party and the opposition CHP join the programme to debate the ruling to rerun Istanbul’s mayoral election. We debate whether the new vote is needed, and who will win. Guests: Egemen Bagis Senior AK Party member and former Turkish minister of EU affairs Unal Cevikoz Deputy Chairman of Turkey's CHP, the opposition Republican People's Party #IstanbulVote #Istanbul #IstanbulRerun #IstanbulElection
May 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?