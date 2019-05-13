BizTech Share

US to regulate overpriced diabetes drugs | Money Talks

The US pharmaceutical industry is under pressure to reduce the price of the diabetes drug insulin. The costs have sky-rocketed to such an extent that one-quarter of all insulin users are having to ration their supplies. Lawmakers in the US capital want the drug industry to loosen its monopolistic grip on insulin sales. From Washington, Daniel Ryntjes reports. #Pharmaceuticals #InsulinPrices #Diabetes