Washington accuses Beijing of breaking deal | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump says 'there's absolutely no rush' to conclude trade talks with China, even as officials from both sides meet in Washington. Trump has slapped higher tariffs on Chinese goods worth $250 billion, accusing Beijing of reneging on its commitments. We took a look back at how differences between the world's two largest economies have snowballed into a global trade war with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir gave us some context about the clash of the two economic giants. To unpack the tough trade talks we spoke to Matt Maley, managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak in Newton, Massachusetts, as well as TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #Trump #China #TradeWar