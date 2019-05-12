World Share

English Premier League: Man City retain title with Brighton win

Manchester City are premier league champions once again. The club clinched back to back league titles for the first time in their history. City were comfortable winners over Brighton. Their 4-1 victory on the final day of the season has sparked massive celebrations. Pep Guardiola and co finish the season on a whopping 98 points, just ONE ahead of runners up Liverpool. Olly Barratt was at Liverpool's home ground Anfield and filed this report. #EPL #ManCity #Liverpool