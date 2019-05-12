POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
English Premier League: Man City retain title with Brighton win
01:22
World
English Premier League: Man City retain title with Brighton win
Manchester City are premier league champions once again. The club clinched back to back league titles for the first time in their history. City were comfortable winners over Brighton. Their 4-1 victory on the final day of the season has sparked massive celebrations. Pep Guardiola and co finish the season on a whopping 98 points, just ONE ahead of runners up Liverpool. Olly Barratt was at Liverpool's home ground Anfield and filed this report. #EPL #ManCity #Liverpool
May 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?