The War in Syria: Right groups blame regime for disappearances
02:24
World
For nearly a decade, Syrians have suffered the horrors of its war. One of them is disappearing into regime custody. Rights groups say tens of thousands have been tortured and killed in regime prisons, without their families being told if they're dead or alive. Sarah Balter reports on one of the few to survive, and what he did for the family of a friend who didn't. #SyrianWar #Syria #war
May 13, 2019
