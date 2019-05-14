POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brink of Extinction | Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ | Alex Jones Banned
53:25
World
Brink of Extinction | Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ | Alex Jones Banned
The UN releases a landmark report warning one million species are on the brink of extinction, and we are the ones to blame. Also, are we seeing the end of Roe V Wade? We look at Georgia’ controversial new abortion bill. And, Alex Jones made millions of fans online with his outlandish conspiracy theories. We ask the man himself why Facebook has banned him. #Extinction #Georgia #Facebook #AlexJones
May 14, 2019
