Atil Kutoglu | In Conversation | Showcase
04:00
World
Hollywood stars, top models, jet setters and even royal families are among his many clients. Atil Kutoglu has dressed them all! This Turkish designer has been in the fashion business for more than 20 years. And while his modern, simple yet striking designs stand out. He also manages to stay true to his oriental roots and the influence he feels of Ottoman art and culture. Atil Kutoglu, Fashion Designer 00:37 #AtillaKutoglu #Fashion #Showcase
May 14, 2019
