Is Georgia’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ a Threat to Roe V Wade?

The issue of abortion in the United States is one of the most polarising issues, and now a controversial new law has placed it right back into the spotlight. The so-called ‘heartbeat bill’ bans abortions after a doctor can detect a foetal heartbeat, which can be as early as six weeks, and is often before a woman knows she’s pregnant. The law is likely to face significant challenges. Several pro-abortion activists say it violates the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v Wade ruling, but the US’ top court now leans to the right. And with several states enacting restrictive abortion laws, is that landmark ruling on track to be overturned? Guests: Joshua Edmonds Executive director of the Georgia Life Alliance Krystal Redman Executive Director of Spark Reproductive Justice Now Mary Ziegler Author of 'After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate' #Georgia #Abortion #HeartbeatBill