POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
America's Forgotten Paradise: Long road to recovery for US Virgins Islands
02:55
World
America's Forgotten Paradise: Long road to recovery for US Virgins Islands
The US Virgin Islands are considered among the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world. in September 2017, the Islands were hit by not one, but two huge hurricanes in two weeks. In the first part of our series on the islands, our North America correspondent, Jon Brain finds that, more than a year and a half later, the recovery is not complete. #US, #VirginIslands, #Hurricanes
May 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?