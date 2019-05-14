POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
WhatsApp Upgrade / Facebook and Myanmar / Moon stuff / Pronking
14:30
World
WhatsApp Upgrade / Facebook and Myanmar / Moon stuff / Pronking
- WhatsApp admits their app has been breached. Its 1.2 billion users need to upgrade their software - Fighting fake news: We speak to an activist from Myanmar who has told the bosses of the app how their decisions have affected his community - Trump announces moon exploration budget hike through a tweet, as NASA reveals the moon is shrinking - Pronking: The way a Gazelle jumps up and down #Whatsapp #FakeNews #Moon2024
May 14, 2019
