Bayer ordered to pay $2B over weedkiller | Money Talks
05:31
BizTech
Bayer ordered to pay $2B over weedkiller | Money Talks
German pharmaceutical and chemicals giant, Bayer, acquired the US firm, Monsanto, to gain an edge in sectors like genetically modified crops and so-called digital agriculture. But almost a year since the transaction was finalised, Bayer's finding out just how much costly baggage its new asset brought with it. Paolo Montecillo reports. And Ira Spitzer told us more from Berlin. #Bayer #Monsanto #Pesticides
May 14, 2019
