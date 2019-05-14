World Share

Trump: The New York Times is fake news

The US has been building-up its military presence in the Middle East. It's sent two aircraft carriers, B-52 bombers, and a missile defence system to the region. But President Trump has denied reports that he's planning to also deploy 120-thousand troops there. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also insisted 'there won't be any war' with the US. Although Trump hasn't ruled out further action in the future. #Trump #fakenews #NewYorkTimes